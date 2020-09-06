BEAHAN, Marjorie Ann



64, passed away on August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She bravely fought cancer for more than three years and maintained a positive attitude throughout. Marjie was born in Glendive, MT to John and Mary (Davies) Stockey. Her family moved to Tucson when she was two. She attended Tucson High School (1973) and the University of Arizona. Marjie was an avid cyclist, hiker and photographer. She loved the outdoors and spending time in Northern Arizona. Marjie worked in administrative and technical positions for professional and manufacturing companies during her working years. She was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before herself, and her warm spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.



Marjie was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Jim. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Peter; children, Kelly and Patrick; sister-in-law, Soon Hee Stockey and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she will be having a private funeral with family members. To honor Marjie's memory, please perform an act of kindness daily or volunteer at a non-profit. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









