LUGANOB, Marjorie Babb
4/13/1940 - 1/19/2020
Marjorie "Margie" Babb Luganob winged her flight from this world in the early hours of Sunday, January 19, 2020. Her memory will forever live on in our hearts. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Holly Babb, Margie danced to the beat of her own drum.
Margie was a teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, Guam, and Tucson, AZ for over 40 years. While on Guam, Margie met the love of her life, a tall, dark, handsome swimming instructor, Bienvenido "Benny" Luganob.
Throughout her life, Margie worked as a dedicated teacher, a devout Catholic, a loving mother and wife, and a loyal friend. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. Margie is survived by her daughters, Holly Luganob and Marcy Luganob McMacken; her grandson, Orin McMacken, as well as numerous relatives in the Philippines, Guam, and the United States.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020