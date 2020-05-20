CADIGAN , Marjorie Evelyn AustenIt is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Marjorie Evelyn Austen Cadigan on May 11, 2020. Marjorie was born on October 30, 1931 in Middleton, New York. The family moved to New Jersey and Marjorie graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1948, graduated from Trenton State College in 1952 with a B.S. in Education, and later her M.A. in Counseling in 1985. Marjorie taught elementary school for over 25 years in Ohio and Maryland, and never ran out of energy or love for her students. Marjorie married John Cadigan on Valentine's Day 1953, and they continued the romance with a grand passion until she passed. Marge and John had a true love story that lasted over 70 years. Marge and John lived in New Jersey, Ohio, Annapolis, MD and Concord, Mass, had a log cabin in the Colorado Rockies, and spent their last 20 years in Tucson, Arizona. Marge and John were always up for adventure, whether it be snowmobiling to their cabin in a snowstorm, sailing the Chesapeake or traveling the world. Marjorie had a passion for many things, she was intense with her tennis game, her writing, swimming, gardening and all of her many pets. She never ran out of energy, even in her later years, as she did flips off the high dive at 68, learned to ski at 70 and bungee jumped at 75. Marjorie was a mother who made sure her children could follow their dreams, whether it be drama, horses, music or tennis. Marjorie instilled a love of music and art in her children, and never missed a chance to educate them in any area they desired. Marjorie never hesitated to offer help to anyone and welcomed everyone and all into her home. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, John Joseph Cadigan; her brother, Edward Austen; her four children, Susan Vance Koch (David)), Lynne Cadigan, Michael Cadigan (Cheryl) and Caryl Cadigan; her nine grandchildren, Ryan Vance (Jill), Brett Vance (Jessica), Charles Cadigan Penwick, Michael Cadigan (Camilla), David Cadigan (Hayley), Katie Cadigan and her loving step-grandsons, David Koch (Betsy), Kevin Koch (Laney), Mathew Koch and six great-grandchildren, Kayli Vance, Amira Vance, Nikki Vance, Kaley Vance, David Koch and Brooks Koch. Marjorie's celebration of life will be delayed until after the health crisis of Covid19.