COOLEY, Marjorie Ferguson



82, of Rodeo, New Mexico, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Born on August 14, 1937. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Arthur W. Ferguson and Mildred Simpson.



She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Cooley and also her brother, William Ferguson.



Marjorie is survived by her children, Stephen Hans and wife, Deborah; John Hans and wife, Janet; Patricia Hollister and husband, Jim and Tom Cooley and wife Kathleen; eight grandchildren, Nichole Lord and husband, Michael, Shane Alexander, Samantha Hans, Joe Hans and wife, Darcey, Teresa Haythorn and husband Jason, Rachel Perlak and husband, Andrew, Michelle Pestik and husband, Ben and Stephanie Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Maci Brie Lord, Kendall Nichole Lord, Dylan Hans, Asher Hans, Maggie Lynn Haythorn, Ellie Reese Hayhorn and Hunter Allen Perlak.



Also surviving is her brother, Bob Ferguson and wife, Janet as well as extended family.



Marjorie retired as a civil servant programmer from Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center, in Dahlgren, VA. After retirement she moved out west to Tumacacori, AZ and then on to Rodeo, NM. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed cruises. Marjorie attended the Little Zion Baptist Church, was a member of the Sew What Club and loved going to the Portal Café on Saturday's to dance with her girlfriends. A favorite hobby of hers was collecting old clocks and watches. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.









