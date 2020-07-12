MARTIN, Marjorie Joanpassed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on July 1st, 2020. Margie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and teacher. She will be remembered for bringing people together, for her never ending craft projects and for helping others in need. Margie was born in St. Paul, MN in 1932 and moved to Tucson after graduating from Macalester College. She taught for many years in TUSD and was passionate about making learning fun for her students. After she retired, she planned many special activities with her grandchildren, continued sewing, quilting and flower arranging, volunteered for Mobile Meals and Reading Seed. Margie had recently celebrated her 88th birthday. Margie is survived by her children, Don, Gordon and Lori (Tony); her grandchildren Robert, Bryan, Victoria, Conner and Taylor; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Ivy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Martin, her sister, Mary Ellen Eckhoff, and her grandson, John Krause.---A special thanks to the caring team at Elmcroft and TMC Hospice. Due to the current situation, a service is not scheduled at this time. Donations can be made in her memory to Mobile Meals, Habitat for Humanity, or the Community Food Bank. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.