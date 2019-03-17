Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Katherine Johnson ROBERTS. View Sign

ROBERTS, Marjorie Katherine Johnson died March 6, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 94. She was born July 29, 1924 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Samuel Hodge and Lillian Pendergrass Johnson. "Maggie" grew up near Cleveland, Tennessee, where she attended schools in both Meigs and Bradley Counties, graduating from Bradley County High School in 1941. During WWII, she worked as the office manager and bookkeeper for Bethel Brown (BB Food Store) in Cleveland. In 1947, she enrolled at East Tennessee State College (now ETSU) in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Jack Roberts, of the Glenwood Community in Greeneville, TN. Marjorie and Jack were married in1948 and settled in Kingsport, TN. There, Marjorie worked as the bookkeeper and later the manager of the Meade Paper plant's in-house credit union, and Jack began the career in education which led to their move to Knoxville in 1965 where Marjorie lived until 2012. "Marge," as she was known to her many beloved Roberts in-laws and friends in Greene County, was a lively member of what her son-in-law called the "Roberts Auxiliary." She was able to "hold her own" with Jack and the other members of his large, outspoken family and is warmly remembered for her infectious laugh and for publishing the light-hearted family newsletter, "The Roberts Rag." With the help and companionship of her niece, Karen Ford Eickhoff, Maggie was able to stay in her home in Knoxville until 2012 when she moved to Tucson, AZ, to be near her daughter, Jackie. In Tucson, Marjorie enjoyed the frequent family gatherings with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Marjorie's caregivers, friends, and family appreciated her sweet smile and good humor, both of which she maintained until the end of her life. In addition to her parents and husband Jack, Marjorie was predeceased by her sister, Betty Johnson Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Roberts Crockett and her son-in-law, Douglas Crockett, of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Thomas Crockett of Los Angeles, CA and Eleanor Crockett of Brooklyn, NY; sister, Nell Johnson Ford of Concord, NC and brother, Bobby Johnson of Murphy, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in the Glenwood Community, Greeneville, TN. Marjorie's preferred charities were schools and food banks. Memorial donations may be made to the Greeneville or Bradley County Public Schools or to any community food bank of the donor's choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

