Mark David Westlake
WESTLAKE, Mark David

78, passed into new life with God on June 9, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He lived generously, even in the midst of his own recent struggles. Survived by spouse, Mary; children, Anne (Jeff), Michael (Kate) and Jeannie (Everette); and as he called them "My five beautiful, gorgeous, darling, sweet, little, innocent grandchildren," Emma, Sarah, David, Christian and Matthew. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Mary, Kathy and I were very sad to see that Mark has passed away. We send our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and your family at this very sad time. We will miss him. He was a fantastic guy. I really enjoyed our talks. He never complained. Always a smile on his face. He will be missed. Jim and Kathy Leach
Mark Leach
Friend
