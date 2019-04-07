Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
MAGYAR, Mark Elliot 29, of Tucson, passed unexpectedly April 1, 2019. Mark was born March 23, 1990 to Brian Magyar and Jackie (Derby) Gallagher in Tucson, AZ. Mark was working as a Paramedic with the Sahuarita Fire Department. Mark truly lived life to the fullest, he loved to spend time with friends, family, nieces and nephews and playing practical jokes on those he loved. Mark made sure everyone around him left with a smile on their face. Mark will forever be missed by Brian Magyar, Jackie (Robert) Gallagher, Jennifer (Thomas) Elliott, Melissa (Rusty) Christensen and Joseph (Ashley) Magyar and his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Ironwood Ridge High School Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's name to the Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse on their website www.emergecenter.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019
