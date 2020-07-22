1/1
Mark Twain Neal
1951 - 2020
NEAL, Mark Twain

68, was born September 11, 1951 in Pacoima, California. He passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, on June 30, 2020. Mark was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rosanne Neal; two sons, Kenneth (Kimberly) and Kristopher; grandsons, Kristopher, Kenneth, and Kaden. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Moore. He is also survived by his brother, Marvin White (Irma); sister, Brenda Neal, and a host of family members. Mark grew up in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from San Fernando High School. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He was recruited by the University of Arizona in 1970 to play football on an athletic scholarship, and became the starting wide receiver from 1971 - 1973. As a professional, Mark retired from IBM as a Director of Global Commodities. Through his love of music and travel, Mark embraced all walks of life. Being civic minded and committed to his community, Mark served on the Boards of Tucson City Parks and Recreation, The First Tee of Tucson, and The Pima Council on Aging. He was a Senior member of the Tucson Conquistadors, the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, a longtime Salpointe Catholic High School Defensive Line Coach, and numerous other non-profit organizations that enhanced the lives of the individuals involved in the greater Tucson community. In memory of Marks' life and leadership, the Mark T. Neal Endowed Scholarship has been established at Salpointe Catholic High School. Donations can be sent to www.salpointe.org/markneal. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, SOUTH LAWN.





Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
5202942603
July 23, 2020
My condolences to all of Marks family. I knew him from my days back with IBM. We played golf many times in both tournaments and league play. We had lost touch over the last few years. You are all in my prayers.
Joe Gonzales
Coworker
July 22, 2020
The Salpointe Catholic High School community extends deepest sympathy to the Neal family. You are in our prayers at this difficult time.
Salpointe Catholic High School
Friend
