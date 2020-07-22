NEAL, Mark Twain
68, was born September 11, 1951 in Pacoima, California. He passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, on June 30, 2020. Mark was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rosanne Neal; two sons, Kenneth (Kimberly) and Kristopher; grandsons, Kristopher, Kenneth, and Kaden. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Moore. He is also survived by his brother, Marvin White (Irma); sister, Brenda Neal, and a host of family members. Mark grew up in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from San Fernando High School. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He was recruited by the University of Arizona in 1970 to play football on an athletic scholarship, and became the starting wide receiver from 1971 - 1973. As a professional, Mark retired from IBM as a Director of Global Commodities. Through his love of music and travel, Mark embraced all walks of life. Being civic minded and committed to his community, Mark served on the Boards of Tucson City Parks and Recreation, The First Tee of Tucson, and The Pima Council on Aging. He was a Senior member of the Tucson Conquistadors, the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, a longtime Salpointe Catholic High School Defensive Line Coach, and numerous other non-profit organizations that enhanced the lives of the individuals involved in the greater Tucson community. In memory of Marks' life and leadership, the Mark T. Neal Endowed Scholarship has been established at Salpointe Catholic High School. Donations can be sent to www.salpointe.org/markneal
. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, SOUTH LAWN.