MILLER, Marlene Jean



79, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center. Jean was born, raised, and lived in Tucson for 60 years; she also resided in Pasadena, CA for almost two decades. She is survived by her children, (Karen and Lee Miller); her son-in-law and grandson, (John and Jack Bettencout); and her siblings, (Joan Heald, Scott Hill). Jean had a beaming smile and loved her family and friends immensely, especially her grandson Jack. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MEMORIAL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store