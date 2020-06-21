KLOEPPING, Marlys (Sternberg)



Born April 10, 1939, was taken home to a better place on June 13, 2020. She was a country girl, wife, mother, inspiration to many, lover of all God's creatures, and a woman of great courage. In 1970 she completed a Master of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Speech and Hearing Sciences, and went on to a successful career as a speech pathologist. She is survived by son, Matthew; husband, Kent; sister, Marjorie Vogt and a large extended family and friends who loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at Desert Hope Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ in the fall of 2020. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









