Marlys (Sternberg) Kloepping
1939 - 2020
KLOEPPING, Marlys (Sternberg)

Born April 10, 1939, was taken home to a better place on June 13, 2020. She was a country girl, wife, mother, inspiration to many, lover of all God's creatures, and a woman of great courage. In 1970 she completed a Master of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Speech and Hearing Sciences, and went on to a successful career as a speech pathologist. She is survived by son, Matthew; husband, Kent; sister, Marjorie Vogt and a large extended family and friends who loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at Desert Hope Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ in the fall of 2020. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
