SANDOVAL, Marsha Lynette (Gutierrez)
47, born June 7, 1972, in Tucson, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by younger brother, (Joey) Joel. She is survived by her mother and father, Joel and Esperanza Gutierrez; brother, Gregory; son, Julian; daughter, Brittany (Nicholas) and her two grandkids, Elliesandra and Leonardo. She enjoyed life to the fullest and got so much out of life but gave even more while she was here with us. We will continue loving life and those in our lives the way she would have wanted us too. She will be missed dearly. Marsha will be cremated and funeral services will be announced in the later part of the year. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020