FEALK, Marshall



72, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; children, Franci (Michael Skolnick) of Indianapolis, Michelle, and Marc of Phoenix; sister, Myrna (Sid) Konikow of MI; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Henrietta, and brother, Hillard. He was born in Detroit, MI, and obtained a BA (Univ. of Michigan); JD (Univ. of Wisconsin); and LL.M. in Taxation (Univ. of Miami). He practiced law for over 46 years and will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, and dedication to his family, friends, and clients. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY with a reception at Or Chadash afterwards. Donations can be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis or .







