Marshall Fealk

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Fealk.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FEALK, Marshall

72, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; children, Franci (Michael Skolnick) of Indianapolis, Michelle, and Marc of Phoenix; sister, Myrna (Sid) Konikow of MI; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Henrietta, and brother, Hillard. He was born in Detroit, MI, and obtained a BA (Univ. of Michigan); JD (Univ. of Wisconsin); and LL.M. in Taxation (Univ. of Miami). He practiced law for over 46 years and will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, and dedication to his family, friends, and clients. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY with a reception at Or Chadash afterwards. Donations can be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis or .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.