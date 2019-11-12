Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
QUINTANAR, Martha Esther , MEd

8/10/51 - 11/05/19

Martha, a resident of Tucson, was born to Febe and the late Rev. Ramon Quintanar in Nogales, AZ. She held an MEd from the Univ. of Arizona and worked as a bilingual psychologist. Martha touched many people in her life in serving her Lord. She is survived by her mother, sisters, Rachel and Noemi; brothers, Abraham and Daniel; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, brother, Ramon and niece, Xochitl Stacy. Visitation will be at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd. on November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in San Diego, CA. "Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His holy name." (Psalm 103:1)
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
