Martha Jane Lyth
LYTH, Martha Jane

Martha, 91, born in Sharon, PA, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Burial services will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 N. Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 (661) 259-0800. Martha was born to Clyde Samuel and Margaret Myltredia Clark on June 25, 1929. She graduated from Sharon High School and married Frederick George Lyth in 1947, then moved to the Los Angeles area in 1959. She worked as an electronics inspector for Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) in Van Nuys, CA for many years during the day and loved to bake cakes of all kinds at night for her family's enjoyment. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde S. and Margaret M. Clark; her spouse, Frederick George Lyth and one brother, Harry J. Clark. Martha is survived by her two sons, Frederick George Lyth Jr., his wife Marliene Lyth of Lancaster, CA and Samuel Wain Lyth Sr., his wife Linda Lyth of Marana, AZ. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Reher of Colorado, Maxine Giancarlo of Ohio and brother, Clyde T. Clark of Pennsylvania, as well as four grandchildren, Frederick George Lyth III, Robert Lyth, Samuel Wain Lyth Jr. and Angie Banks along with six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family of Martha wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Casas Adobes and The Fountains, both in Tucson, AZ for their wonderful care and kindness that they showed in the care and comfort of Mom. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
7 East University Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85705
5206248685
