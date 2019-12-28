Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Julia Jupinko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUPINKO, Martha Julia



104 years of age, went home to the Lord on December 25, 2019 to be with Jesus on His birthday. She was surrounded by her entire family praying with her as she peacefully passed at home. Martha was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1915. She was married to her devoted husband, George on July 27, 1941, who predeceased her to their heavenly home. Her exceptional singing voice and dancing talent made her an appreciated member of several choirs and performance groups, including the Carpatho-Rusyn dance ensemble. As a member of the Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic church, northside Pittsburgh, she was an innovative, energetic leader in many church clubs and activities. While raising four children, she earned her nursing degree and began a rewarding profession as a nurse, concluding her career at the Oakland Veterans Administration hospital in Pittsburgh. She considered working with veterans to be the most gratifying of all her professional experiences. Martha and George began residing in Tucson in 1977. She is survived by her son, George Stephan of Fort Worth, Texas; daughters, Martha Jupinko (Rullo), Denise Jupinko, and Celeste Jupinko, all of Tucson; five grandchildren, Stephan, Marco, Robert, Bryce and Christina; sons-in-law, Ronald Rullo, James Irwin, and Thomas Wooten. This strong, generous, inspiring, nurturing, independent, devoted mother and wife was beloved by her family and all who made her acquaintance. By sharing her strong Christian faith, she brought many people to Jesus during her lifetime. A huge void has been left in all of our lives but remembering her example as a godly woman give us direction and meaning in our personal lives. Private vespers and funeral mass will be held in honor of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.







