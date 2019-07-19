BORTLE, Martha Louise



Born July 25, 1928 in Phoenix, New York to James and Clara Murphy, and passed away July 16, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. As a military wife, Martha traveled extensively around the United States and overseas with her husband and children. They settled in Tucson in 1974. Marty, as she was known to family and friends, was an active member of the community. A volunteer of 30 years at Tucson Medical Center and she also volunteered with her church. Well known for telling jokes and sharing her home baked goodies, she brought smiles to everyone she met. Her spirit was amazing and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Donald Jr. and wife, Doreen, John, Carol Steiner and husband, Dennis, Michael and Martin and wife, Mickie. Awesome grandmother to Andrew, Alexis and husband, Aaron, Samantha, Jacob, Alexzandria and Chance. Great-grandmother to Donovan and Dominic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Bortle in 1996. Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Fort Huachuca Post Cemetery, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







