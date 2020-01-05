Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Mckibben. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Tucson Botanical Garden 2150 N. Alvernon Way View Map Service 11:30 AM Tucson Botanical Garden 2150 N. Alvernon Way View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MCKIBBEN, Martha



(1957 - 2019)



passed away at home on October 31, 2019 at the young age of 62 from a brain tumor, with family at her side. She leaves wonderful, cherished memories for all who loved her. Martha was born on January 19, 1957 in Chicago. She attended several colleges and graduated with a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin - while raising a young family. She was dedicated to helping others through 35 years of working on domestic violence, health, and women's issues, including more than 20 years at Northwest Hospital. She retired in 2014 and split her time between Tucson and Bellingham, WA. Martha hosted visitors from near and far, showering them with delicious meals, outdoor adventures, and a micro-mini dessert each evening. She loved gardening and being active, and did her version of a triathlon daily: float (swim or kayak), stroll (hike), and glide (bicycle). Martha was a dedicated advocate and a force for justice and integrity packed in a kind, caring person. She possessed a beautiful smile and welcoming personality that brought joy to all. Survived by her partner of 42 years, Jeff Schlegel; her three children and their partners, Nick (Lynsey), Tyler (Grace), and Helena (Zac); and her two grandchildren, Henry and Lily. Celebration of Martha's Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Tucson Botanical Garden, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., with the ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception. Donations may be made to the Tucson Audubon Society, the Healing Hearts Garden at Northwest Hospital, or the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest.







MCKIBBEN, Martha(1957 - 2019)passed away at home on October 31, 2019 at the young age of 62 from a brain tumor, with family at her side. She leaves wonderful, cherished memories for all who loved her. Martha was born on January 19, 1957 in Chicago. She attended several colleges and graduated with a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin - while raising a young family. She was dedicated to helping others through 35 years of working on domestic violence, health, and women's issues, including more than 20 years at Northwest Hospital. She retired in 2014 and split her time between Tucson and Bellingham, WA. Martha hosted visitors from near and far, showering them with delicious meals, outdoor adventures, and a micro-mini dessert each evening. She loved gardening and being active, and did her version of a triathlon daily: float (swim or kayak), stroll (hike), and glide (bicycle). Martha was a dedicated advocate and a force for justice and integrity packed in a kind, caring person. She possessed a beautiful smile and welcoming personality that brought joy to all. Survived by her partner of 42 years, Jeff Schlegel; her three children and their partners, Nick (Lynsey), Tyler (Grace), and Helena (Zac); and her two grandchildren, Henry and Lily. Celebration of Martha's Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Tucson Botanical Garden, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., with the ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception. Donations may be made to the Tucson Audubon Society, the Healing Hearts Garden at Northwest Hospital, or the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close