MEZA, Martha "Martie"
72, passed away on August 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born on July 23, 1947 in Tucson to Consuelo and Caesar Ramirez. She attended Immaculate Heart Academy. Survived by her husband of 45 years, Laureano; children, Maricela, Rebecca and Rene; her two beautiful grandchildren, Samantha and Brandon; two brothers, Caesar (Kathy) and David (Norm) and many loving family and friends. Martie loved laughing with "Las Comadres", scrapbooking, and applauding dance recitals. She was passionate about her grandchildren and, most of all, loved caring for everyone around her. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019