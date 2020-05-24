Martha Riggs Dewarf
DEWARF, Martha Riggs

85, went home to Heaven on May 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald DeWarf; her sister, Dorothy Bailey Barrett; her children, Allen DeWarf, Larry DeWarf and Ronda DeWarf; along with multiple grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Martha was a true humanitarian, who dedicated her life to the well-being of others. Her family agrees that Heaven was made for a lady like Martha. She held multiple titles (including President) of Church Women United; helped fund and build several houses with Habitat for Humanity; organized efforts to help aid migrant workers; even once donated 103 acres of land to a city park in Bellingham, WA to preserve its trail system and natural beauty. She, herself, was a natural beauty. She also managed the business end of her and her husband Ron's, machine shop they owned locally in Tucson. Martha and Ron are the true definition of soulmates, who held hands and winked at each other until the day of Martha's passing. She will be missed dearly by all of those whose lives she has made better in this world, but we know she is already moving mountains in the next. Until we see you again, we love you, Martha Riggs DeWarf. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
