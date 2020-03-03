Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha "Marty" (Ortega) William. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM, Martha "Marty" (Ortega)



of Tucson AZ, formerly La Puente, CA. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 27, 2020 at age 69. Born August 5, 1950 to the late Louis Ortega, and mother Esther Ortega. Beloved wife of Charles Williams, devoted mother of Santos "JR" and Angela Moreno (Ortiz); mother-in-law to Jane Ortiz and Gabriel Moreno; cherished granny of Jocelynn, Domonique, Joshua, Cian, Luke, Janea and Gabriel Jr. Also survived by her mother and siblings, Julie, Louie, Yolie, Gloria, Daniel, Sam and Virginia. Marty was an amazing friend to many. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a great appreciation for history. Working at the Tucson Visitor Center was not just a job, but a passion of hers. Enjoying the encounters of people from around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held this Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, 5170 South Julian Drive, Tucson, AZ 85706. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.











WILLIAM, Martha "Marty" (Ortega)of Tucson AZ, formerly La Puente, CA. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 27, 2020 at age 69. Born August 5, 1950 to the late Louis Ortega, and mother Esther Ortega. Beloved wife of Charles Williams, devoted mother of Santos "JR" and Angela Moreno (Ortiz); mother-in-law to Jane Ortiz and Gabriel Moreno; cherished granny of Jocelynn, Domonique, Joshua, Cian, Luke, Janea and Gabriel Jr. Also survived by her mother and siblings, Julie, Louie, Yolie, Gloria, Daniel, Sam and Virginia. Marty was an amazing friend to many. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a great appreciation for history. Working at the Tucson Visitor Center was not just a job, but a passion of hers. Enjoying the encounters of people from around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held this Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, 5170 South Julian Drive, Tucson, AZ 85706. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close