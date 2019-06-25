Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Resources
More Obituaries for Marty Fuentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marty Fuentes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marty Fuentes Obituary
FUENTES, Marty

November 11, 1945 - June 17, 2019

Preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Otilia DeLaOssa; and granddaughters, Rachael and Rebecca Chavez. Marty is survived by his loving wife, Kim Fuentes; children, Margo (Jose) Chavez, Duke Fuentes, Noel Fuentes and Jordan Fuentes; stepchildren, Cherity, Bryan and Rachael; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five siblings. Marty loved his country and served it proudly. He served in the Navy for 28 years and wore his police badge proudly for 44 years with DPS, Tucson PD and Tohono O'odham PD. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral Homes-Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Service will at 9:00 a.m. at Adair Funeral Homes-Avalon Chapel on Friday, June 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Casa De Los Ninos in Marty's name. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now