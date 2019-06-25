|
FUENTES, Marty
November 11, 1945 - June 17, 2019
Preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Otilia DeLaOssa; and granddaughters, Rachael and Rebecca Chavez. Marty is survived by his loving wife, Kim Fuentes; children, Margo (Jose) Chavez, Duke Fuentes, Noel Fuentes and Jordan Fuentes; stepchildren, Cherity, Bryan and Rachael; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five siblings. Marty loved his country and served it proudly. He served in the Navy for 28 years and wore his police badge proudly for 44 years with DPS, Tucson PD and Tohono O'odham PD. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral Homes-Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Service will at 9:00 a.m. at Adair Funeral Homes-Avalon Chapel on Friday, June 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Casa De Los Ninos in Marty's name. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 25, 2019