HUMBLE, Marvin Lee



Devoted husband and father, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Born March 8, 1933 in Humboldt, KS on a small farm, he worked his way through college and graduated from the University of Arizona with a Master's Degree to pursue a career in education. Marvin was an educator and administrator for the Sunnyside school district and attended the Pantano Baptist church. As a UofA alumni, he enjoyed supporting the Wildcats and was an avid fan of the women's softball team for many years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Virginia and brother, Arnold; his sons, James, Marvin "Chuck" and Richard; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved for his exceptional generosity and faithfulness toward his whole extended family and commitment to church and friends.











