Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Catalina Church
14380 N. Oracle Rd
Tucson, AZ
View Map
1925 - 2019
Mary A. Luikert Obituary
LUIKERT, Mary A.

1925 - 2019

Passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at Amber Lights Senior Living Facility, in Tucson, Arizona. Mary was born on June 5th, 1925 and was in her 94th year. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Mertil and Richard Luikert and Elaine Luikert Whistler. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews. She graduated from the State University of New York at Potsdam and was employed as an elementary teacher in Brookville, New York. Prior to moving to Tucson, Mary lived in Syosset, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Santa Catalina Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 2, 2019
