DOUGLAS, Mary Ann (Bruhn) age 78, formerly of Midland, Texas passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Born May 9, 1940 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Ruth and Henry Bruhn, she was the eldest of two children including David Bruhn. Mary Ann was a graduate of Carlsbad High School in 1958. She married Donald "Dugan" Douglas on May 25, 1980 in Eckert, Colorado and they lived in Midland, TX for 32 years before moving to Tucson, Arizona in 2012. While in Midland, Mary Ann was an active member of the local Republican Party. She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, sewing, fashion, textiles and profuse reading. Mary Ann also enjoyed horseback riding and gardening. She and Dugan enjoyed traveling throughout the country visiting friends and family. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Armstrong) Edgar; son, Michael Armstrong; grandchildren, Brooke (Armstrong) Prescott, Sean Michael Armstrong and Malcolm Edgar. A Celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ. There will be a reception immediately following the service at East Lawn Palms.





5801 East Grant Road #C

Tucson , AZ 85712

