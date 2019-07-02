Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Elwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Elwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Elwood Obituary
ELWOOD, Mary Ann

died peacefully on May 25, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Born on March 13, 1938 in North Carolina to Ross and Evelyn Anderson. Mary Ann was a dedicated elementary and middle school teacher who taught in California, Nigeria, and Maryland before coming to Tucson in 1985. She and her beloved husband, David Buck Elwood, who died in December 2017, spent much of their leisure time hiking and travelling in the outdoors they loved so much. Their adventures took them to wilderness areas in the United States and around the world. Mary Ann also devoted her time to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, an organization that uses equine-assisted therapies to enrich the lives of adults and children with special needs. Mary Ann is survived by many loving friends, a niece, Rosemary Barnes and two nephews, Anthony and Geoffrey Greene. To honor Mary Ann's memory, please consider making a donation in her name to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson or the Humane Society of Tucson. A private memorial service is planned. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now