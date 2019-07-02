ELWOOD, Mary Ann



died peacefully on May 25, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Born on March 13, 1938 in North Carolina to Ross and Evelyn Anderson. Mary Ann was a dedicated elementary and middle school teacher who taught in California, Nigeria, and Maryland before coming to Tucson in 1985. She and her beloved husband, David Buck Elwood, who died in December 2017, spent much of their leisure time hiking and travelling in the outdoors they loved so much. Their adventures took them to wilderness areas in the United States and around the world. Mary Ann also devoted her time to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, an organization that uses equine-assisted therapies to enrich the lives of adults and children with special needs. Mary Ann is survived by many loving friends, a niece, Rosemary Barnes and two nephews, Anthony and Geoffrey Greene. To honor Mary Ann's memory, please consider making a donation in her name to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson or the Humane Society of Tucson. A private memorial service is planned. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 2 to July 3, 2019