PETERSON, Mary Ann



2/25/1942 - 9/27/2019



a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 27, 2019. Mary Ann was born on February 25, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents, Jim and Claire Schmidt. She is survived by her husband, Ron; siblings, Teri Hermes, Kay Thaluber and Jim Schmidt and daughters, Denise, Kristi, Vicki and Julie.Mary Ann always gave everything she had to others, and her husband was no exception. On July 20, 1963 she gave her life partner the gift of marriage. They were best friends; holding each other's life and hearts in love. It is impossible to share the life of Mary Ann without mentioning Ron every step of the way. He provided her with a stage to shine and a perch from which to fly. In return she gave Ron her quiet wisdom, wit and guidance on a daily basis. She selflessly supported all of Ron's passions and added purpose to nearly every project. To say that they shared each other's souls is both a truth and one of the best gifts one can hope for in life.Equally important in her life were her children. Mary Ann gave her four beautiful daughters the same spirit and vitality that she herself embraced and emitted daily. She was a wonderful role model to which each aspired. All four emanate her light radiantly.That special light shined on Mary Ann brightly, which is perhaps why she emitted so much light to others. She specialized in any reason to have a party, playing hostess and entertaining countless friends and family throughout her rich and beautiful life. She was an excellent cook and generously shared her creations with everyone. Her friendships were both countless and rich. Mary Ann was energetic, happy and with almost childlike enthusiasm, excited by so many things.Mary Ann Peterson possessed a secret which she shared with no one, but showed to all. In that secret emanated beauty and elegance; provided love and support; and most of all showed how to live a selfless life with unbridled purpose and meaning.







