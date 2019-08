In Loving MemoryANCHONDO, Mary C.8/26/1921 - 9/10/2002Happy Heavenly BirthdayQuerida Madre/Nana- Gone but never forgotten -Always know we love and miss you dearly. We continue to honor your memory and be the best we can with our friends and families, because that's how you raised us to be. Your legacy of wisdom, courage and integrity will live on. Thank you for all that you did for us. Forever in our hearts, La Familia Anchondo