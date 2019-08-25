Mary E. "Betty" Evans

Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1800 N Camino Pio Decimo
View Map
EVANS, Mary E. "Betty"

93, died August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Philip Evans and is survived by her 5 children Mickey, Jim, Bill, Julie, John, their spouses, plus her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty became a nurse during WWII and throughout her life, she worked tirelessly for her family, friends, and anyone in need. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N Camino Pio Decimo. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019
