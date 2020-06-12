MCKENNA, Mary E.Mary made her transition to heaven with her family by her side on June 4, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, TN on March 28, 1935. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron McKenna; her three children, Cathy McKenna, Rhonda Gill and Cliff McKenna; four grandchildren, Charisa Brigham, Cliff Sundstrom, Ronny Sundstrom and Billy Gill; five great-grandchildren, Noelle and Evan Brigham, Evelyn, Justice and Kike Sundrstrom. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Childress and her family. Mary's love for her family was her top priority.Mary graduated from Knoxville Business School and worked for several Aerospace and Manufacturing Companies: The Martin Company (now Lockheed Martin) in Orlando, FL; Rocketdyne (now Aeroset-Rocketdyne) in Canoga Park, CA and Madison Machine Works in Rockford, IL. She was a capable business woman and later established her own company: Solana Suntanning Salon in Rockford, IL.Since early childhood, she has been a lifelong member of The Church of Christ. She was a student of the bible and developed considerable depth and breadth of knowledge. No matter what life's difficulty occurred, Mary was a "keep on keeping on" person throughout her life.A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley, AZ. Mary's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at the Ina Road Church of Christ, Tucson, AZ. For information call 520-544-2285.