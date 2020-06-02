STEVENS , Mary Ellen96, died of natural causes May 27, 2020 while staying at the home of one of her sons. She was born May 8, 1924, in Nashville, TN, the daughter of M.G. (Jack) and Mabel A. (Stephenson) Williams.Mary Ellen graduated from Tucson High School, Class of 1943, and attended St. Mary's School of Nursing. Following the end of WW II, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard F. Stevens, after he was released from the Army Air Corps and his duties in the Pacific Theatre of Operations, eventually settling in Nashville.An avid adventurer and photographer, Mary Ellen explored all seven continents, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and zip-lined through jungle canopies. She chose to go sky diving (solo) on her 80th birthday and hang gliding on her 90th. Closer to her Leipers Fork farm, she was a founding member of International Friends and regularly active in theatrical arts with Pull-Tight Players Theatre in Franklin as well as Theatre Nashville and Circle Theatre. She was a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church in Leipers Fork. In connection with her farming activities, she was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, and a former member of the Arabian Horse Club, Nashville Kennel Club, and Tri-Star Kennel Club of Williamson County.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her two brothers, William A. and James O. Williams. Surviving are her sons, Jack N. Stevens (Judy), of Hoover, AL; Michael W. Stevens ( Nancy), of Lakeland, FL; Kevin E. Stevens (Jennifer), of Bon Aqua, TN; her daughter, Laurie L. Sackett of Leipers Fork, TN; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held two hours prior to the service. A private burial will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Nashville National Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers include all of Mary Ellen's loving family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pull-tight players or Hillsboro Baptist Church. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289.