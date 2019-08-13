CARRILLO, Mary Esther
April 19, 1917 - August 9, 2019
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Rosa Mendoza; Joe, her husband of over 60 years and son, Joe Jr., who died in action in Viet Nam. She is survived by her son, Richard (Georgia); daughter, Nadine (Jerry); granddaughters, Veronica and Stacey (Douglas); grandson, Rich; two great-grandsons, Gregory and Bradley Masterson and two great-granddaughters, Nicole and Bailey Carrillo. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. We love you Mom. May you rest in peace at last. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019