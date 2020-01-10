WALKER, Mary Frances



August 22, 1920 - January 5, 2020



passed peacefully in Centerville, Massachusetts at the age of 99. Born in Wagner, South Dakota, one of six children, she suffered tragedy at 20 years old with the death of her first husband. During her stay in Chicago with her sister she met and married her second husband in 1943 who was in the Navy and stationed in Oakland, California. In 1944 she gave birth to her first child, Gary, and at the hospital she was asked by the doctor where her husband was and responded she didn't know as he was somewhere fighting in WWII. After the war ended they moved to Tucson, Arizona and in 1948 she gave birth to a girl, Barbara. Always wishing to enter the workforce when her children started school, an unexpected girl arrived in 1951 named Susan. In 1957 she finally went to work for Tucson Gas and Electric as a secretary and spent 13 years there. In l967 they found themselves owners of a house and several businesses in California and for the next 17 years would travel between Arizona and California. In 2005, her husband died and she moved to Massachusetts to be around her son. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. A Mass will be said Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd.







