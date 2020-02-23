Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Gayle Nash R.N.. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

NASH, Mary Gayle R.N.



at age 86, died February 11, 2020 at TMC. Born in Hutchinson, Kansas, she grew up on a farm two miles north of Pretty Prairie, KS. She was an active member of 4-H and among many activities raised grand champion Angus cattle. She graduated from Pretty Prairie H.S. in 1951. She was a Tri-Delta, earned her bachelor's from the University of Kansas and met her husband, George W. Nash, MD, while in nurse training. They married June 16, 1956 at Randolph Field, Texas and were assigned to Fort Huachuca. They hated it - until they visited Kansas during an ice storm. After that, Arizona looked good. They returned to Kansas City, 1958-1962, so that her husband could finish his neurosurgery training, then moved to Tucson in 1963. She was a homemaker and joined the altar guild at St. Michael's and All Angels (where she served from the 1960s through 2006). She was active in Garden Club, AAUW, Episcopal Church Women and the Embroiderer's Club. She was also a Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader. The family moved to the foothills in 1967. She was "Mom" to all the neighborhood kids. In the late 1970s she refreshed her nursing skills at the UA and worked as a geriatric nurse and administrator at Valley House, Villa Maria, La Posada and other nursing homes until retiring in 2001. She is predeceased by her parents, Sigmund and Martha Siebert and by her husband, George. Mary Gayle is survived by her daughter, Marti (Bill) Haskins; son, Steve (Katie); granddaughters, Riley (Justin) Romanos and Taylor Nash; foster sisters, Charlene (Melvin) Schwartz and Sharon Lowry as well as by many, many friends in Tucson. Funeral Mass and burial at St. Michael's, 602 N. Wilmot, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







