Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Quackenbush) Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWARD, Mary (Quackenbush)



born April 27, 1963 in Rock Island, Illinois to parents F. David and Arlene Bauwens, passed away in the early morning hours of July 20, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. All who encountered Mary were charmed by her warm charismatic character and positive spirit. Mary would light up the room when she would walk in with her beautiful soul and smile. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her and had the privilege to call her wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. The world became a little less bright as Mary left this earth and it will not be the same without her. We are grateful to have been blessed by her presence and are thankful to have known her. Even though we will not be able to see her every day, we know she will live forever in our hearts.She loved traveling with her husband Jim; where they explored the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska and were looking forward to traveling to New Zealand.Mary fought a long and vigilant battle these past 18 months, never complaining and always with a smile. She is predeceased by her father, F. David Bauwens and brother, David M. Bauwens. She is survived by her husband, James R. Howard, her three children, Samantha Quackenbush, Adam Quackenbush and Zachary Quackenbush and stepdaughter, Nicole Howard; grandsons, Warren, Ryker and Brayden. Also, by her mother, Arlene Bauwens, sisters, Peg Bauwens (Lisette Schlosser) and Yvonne Mehsikomer, and brother, Andrew Bauwens (Rona). In addition to numerous nieces and nephews.The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Arizona Oncology 603 N. Wilmot, Suite 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 attention: Christina Hoscheidt in Memory of Mary Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m.







HOWARD, Mary (Quackenbush)born April 27, 1963 in Rock Island, Illinois to parents F. David and Arlene Bauwens, passed away in the early morning hours of July 20, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. All who encountered Mary were charmed by her warm charismatic character and positive spirit. Mary would light up the room when she would walk in with her beautiful soul and smile. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her and had the privilege to call her wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. The world became a little less bright as Mary left this earth and it will not be the same without her. We are grateful to have been blessed by her presence and are thankful to have known her. Even though we will not be able to see her every day, we know she will live forever in our hearts.She loved traveling with her husband Jim; where they explored the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska and were looking forward to traveling to New Zealand.Mary fought a long and vigilant battle these past 18 months, never complaining and always with a smile. She is predeceased by her father, F. David Bauwens and brother, David M. Bauwens. She is survived by her husband, James R. Howard, her three children, Samantha Quackenbush, Adam Quackenbush and Zachary Quackenbush and stepdaughter, Nicole Howard; grandsons, Warren, Ryker and Brayden. Also, by her mother, Arlene Bauwens, sisters, Peg Bauwens (Lisette Schlosser) and Yvonne Mehsikomer, and brother, Andrew Bauwens (Rona). In addition to numerous nieces and nephews.The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Arizona Oncology 603 N. Wilmot, Suite 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 attention: Christina Hoscheidt in Memory of Mary Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 25 to Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close