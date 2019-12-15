Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mary J. Kulik Obituary
KULIK, Mary J.

93, of Tucson, AZ, passed away at her home with family by her side, on December 2, 2019. Mary bravely fought breast cancer for the past nine years. Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 9, 1926. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She and her husband, Edward G. Kulik, enjoyed 75 years of marriage.

Mary was an active member of the Long Island Cystic Fibrosis Foundation until she and her family moved to Tucson in 1974. In Tucson Mary was active in ceramics, and team bowling. She also was an Avon lady for many years and achieved President's Club status. She was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Ellen Kulik and grandson, Allan Stabile.

Mary is survived by her husband, Edward G. Kulik of Tucson; her children, Diane Stabile of Oro Valley, Joanne (Denver) Dollarhide of Ventura, CA, Suzanne (Mike) Gallant of Orangevale, CA, and Mariellen Kulik of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Joseph, Melanie, Andrew and Timothy. She is also survived by six siblings.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc., 1731 Embarcadero Road, Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019
