RECKTENWALT, Mary Jo



age 69, formerly of Tucson, Arizona passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living in Champion, Ohio.



Mary Jo was born December 8, 1950 in Canton, Ohio a daughter of Kenneth C. and Leona Evans Recktenwalt.



She was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, attended Kent State University andwas a graduate of Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.



Mary Jo was a registered nurse at University Medical Center of Tucson, Arizona and alicensed massotherapist at Natural Health Clinic in Tucson, Arizona.



She was a member of Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson. As a club member she was an active volunteer on many projects and was honored with a "Women Helping Women" award.



She also enjoyed music, traveling, cooking, reading and philanthropy.



Mary Jo will be sadly missed and remembered by her siblings: Linda Bartram, Michael (Sandra) Recktenwalt, Gretchen (Chris) Thomazin all of Canton, Ohio; Catherine Werle of Burlington, CT; Sharron (Scott) Harper of Southington, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Christopher, Leland and David,and her sister, Sandra Roman.



Per her wishes cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.



Special thanks to Mary Jo's many good friends in Tucson, Arizona who stepped in to assist her prior to her moving back to Ohio in 2016; their friendship, care and compassion was greatly appreciated.



The family would also like to recognize and thank the entire staff of Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living in Champion, Ohio as well as Crossroads Hospice for the love and care they have shown Mary Jo for the last two years.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jo's memory to , a localanimal shelter or food bank.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of STEWART-KYLE FUNERAL HOME Hubbard, Ohio.







