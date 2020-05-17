Mary Kate (Eash) Klopfenstein
1933 - 2020
KLOPFENSTEIN, Mary Kate

(née Eash)

died courageously in Tucson, Arizona on April 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Mary Kate is survived by her six children, Tom Klopfenstein of Tucson; Pat (Dave) Brackney of Chandler, AZ; Norma Salinger of Phoenix, AZ; Mary (Eddie) Irwin of Tucson; Cindy (Frank) Mulvaney of Tucson; and Philip Klopfenstein of Tucson. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who were all the delight of her life. She was preceded in death by Harry, her husband of 45 years. Kate was born on October 25, 1933 in Wellman, Iowa to Glen and Lavanda Eash. She married Harry in 1954. The Klopfenstein eight lived in Goshen, Indiana until they moved across country to Tucson, Arizona in 1969. There will be a memorial service to honor Mary Kate at Central Baptist Church, 5353 E. Fifth Street in Tucson, AZ, at a date to be announced. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Kate's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Youth Haven Ranch, https://www.youthhaven.org, a year-round outreach to disadvantaged children in Eloy, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Central Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

