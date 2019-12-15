Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Mary Kay Fanning

Mary Kay Fanning Obituary
FANNING, Mary Kay

74, of Tucson, AZ, passed on December 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Fanning; two sons, Robert (Catherine Crawford) and Michael, as well as a granddaughter, Alison. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and nurse. She is loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Please make any contributions to Casa De La Luz Hospice in her name. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019
