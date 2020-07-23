SMITH, Mary L



age 76, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Viola (Pennington) Sisco; sister, Susan Sisco and grandson, Kevin W. Smith. Survived by her children, Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Smith, Stephanie (Bradley) Watson, Bradley (Xiang) Smith, Jennifer (Brandon) Stamm; siblings, Ella Sisco, Carl Sisco, Lewis (Liz) Sisco, David (Anita) Sisco, Debra Carter; grandchildren, Bradley C. Smith, Jr., Tyler J. Smith, Susan Koerperich, Sarah Franklin, Kristin Tenbrook; 19 great-grandchildren and all of her dear friends the "Derby Girls". Visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. on, Thursday, July 23, 2020 both at Resthaven Chapel. Arrangements by Resthaven Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store