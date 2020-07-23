1/1
Mary L. Smith
SMITH, Mary L

age 76, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Viola (Pennington) Sisco; sister, Susan Sisco and grandson, Kevin W. Smith. Survived by her children, Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Smith, Stephanie (Bradley) Watson, Bradley (Xiang) Smith, Jennifer (Brandon) Stamm; siblings, Ella Sisco, Carl Sisco, Lewis (Liz) Sisco, David (Anita) Sisco, Debra Carter; grandchildren, Bradley C. Smith, Jr., Tyler J. Smith, Susan Koerperich, Sarah Franklin, Kristin Tenbrook; 19 great-grandchildren and all of her dear friends the "Derby Girls". Visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. on, Thursday, July 23, 2020 both at Resthaven Chapel. Arrangements by Resthaven Mortuary.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Resthaven Chapel
JUL
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
