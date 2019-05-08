BATISTE, Mary Lee Chretien
was born January 16, 1934, in Elton, Louisiana. Mary went to the Lord on May 5, 2019 at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Alexine Chretien; sister, Rita Collins and two brothers, Wilbert Chretien and Roy Chretien. Mary Lee married James Batiste on July 24, 1955. After James retired from the Air Force in 1971, he and Mary relocated with their six children to Tucson, AZ. Mary Lee's greatest joys were her husband, children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Her home was one of her proudest accomplishments. She successfully raised her children, was a loving wife and welcomed all in her immaculate, beautifully decorated home. Mary Lee is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Batiste and her children, James Batiste, Jr. (Janet), Roxann Batiste, Jacqueline S. Cook (Vernon), Annette Chaisson (Greg), Karen Batiste and Kevin Batiste (Sarah). She also leaves 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary Lee was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed by everyone who was touched by her loving, welcoming spirit. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow immediately at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY, 5801 E. Grant Rd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 8, 2019