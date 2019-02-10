Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou ANDREWS. View Sign

ANDREWS, Mary Lou 71, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary was born April 6, 1947 in Boise, ID. She grew up in Seattle, WA, where she met her husband, Greg in high school. They married in 1967 and lived in Palo Alto, CA while Greg finished college. The couple returned to Seattle so that Mary could finish her degree in English at the Univ. of Washington. She graduated with honors in 1970 and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society. Mary taught fifth grade in Seattle until Jeff was born. They moved in 1974 to Ithaca, NY where Brad was born. The family settled in Tucson in 1979, with brief sojourns in Seattle (1983-84) and Arlington, VA (2003-05). After both sons were in school, Mary substitute taught in TUSD for a year and then taught full time at Tucson Hebrew Academy for three years. Later she became an avid golfer and bird watcher, as well as a voracious reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved camping, hiking, travel, card games, and spending time with her family. Mary was the heart of our family and one of the kindest and most considerate people one could ever meet. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, and three sisters. The family will have a private ceremony to spread her ashes. Donations in Mary's honor may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or the Tucson Audubon Society. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





ANDREWS, Mary Lou 71, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary was born April 6, 1947 in Boise, ID. She grew up in Seattle, WA, where she met her husband, Greg in high school. They married in 1967 and lived in Palo Alto, CA while Greg finished college. The couple returned to Seattle so that Mary could finish her degree in English at the Univ. of Washington. She graduated with honors in 1970 and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society. Mary taught fifth grade in Seattle until Jeff was born. They moved in 1974 to Ithaca, NY where Brad was born. The family settled in Tucson in 1979, with brief sojourns in Seattle (1983-84) and Arlington, VA (2003-05). After both sons were in school, Mary substitute taught in TUSD for a year and then taught full time at Tucson Hebrew Academy for three years. Later she became an avid golfer and bird watcher, as well as a voracious reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved camping, hiking, travel, card games, and spending time with her family. Mary was the heart of our family and one of the kindest and most considerate people one could ever meet. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, and three sisters. The family will have a private ceremony to spread her ashes. Donations in Mary's honor may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or the Tucson Audubon Society. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close