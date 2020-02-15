SIQUEIROS, Mary Lou
72, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born January 22, 1948 in Marana, Arizona. She was one of 17 children. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eliborio (78) and her children, Frank, Natalia and David (Aracelly) Siqueiros; her grandchildren, Fred, Ashley, Armando, Maria, Elysia, Santos and Ariana Siqueiros also her six great-grandkids. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 15, 2020