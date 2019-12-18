Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Nagore. View Sign Service Information Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 N 1St Ave Tucson , AZ 85719 (520)-888-1111 Visitation 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 N 1St Ave Tucson , AZ 85719 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NAGORE, Mary Louise



90, Mary departed this earth peacefully December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the sixth of eleven children born to Eva D. Nagore and was a lifelong resident of Arizona. After earning her BA in Spanish from the University of Arizona, Mary became a school teacher. She then authored a resource book for teachers of Spanish and ESL students, before completing 2 M.A.'s at the UofA. Mary was a beloved educator for 30+ years at TUSD and later the University of Arizona. Mary leaves to us her legacy of unbounded generosity and philanthropy. She supported many community charities and scholarships but treasured most hosting family and friends at creative gatherings. Mary is survived by sisters, Lola DeLeon (Hugo) and Carmen Rumps; brother, Manny Nagore and numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed and loved her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Eva; sisters, Eva Zwick and Rose Rumps and brothers, Frank, Joe, Sam, Charles and Gilbert Nagore.



Visitation is Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to Santa Cruz School or any charity that supports children. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 520-888-1111.







