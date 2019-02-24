Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lu Biggio Littrell NEUHAUS. View Sign

NEUHAUS, Mary Lu Biggio Littrell 1930 - 2019 Of Tucson, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on January 16, 2019. She is survived by children: Cindy Littrell, Jeff Littrell, Vicki Littrell Henry, Jill Littrell (Ek Buys), Robert Neuhaus (Amy Anson), Pete Neuhaus (Rosy), Anne Neuhaus Mella (Jaime), fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mary Lu was a dedicated and loving parent and grandparent. All her survivors feel very happy and fortunate to have been on the receiving end of her unconditional love. Mary Lu was a true Christian woman and was very involved with her church throughout her life. She sang in her church choir well into her 80s. She will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.





