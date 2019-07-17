Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Knights Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Mary Margaret Knights



August 15, 1927 - May 21, 2019



Mary passed away in Dallas, Texas on May 21, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, California and attended elementary and high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco. She received her undergraduate degree from Barat College and then obtained her master's degree from the University of California at Berkley. She met her husband, Charles while working as a librarian at Stanford University. She was active in many Catholic organizations, was a member of the Sacred Heart Alumni and work on many charity events while living in Tucson, Arizona where she resided with her husband and children. She traveled extensively and enjoyed many sporting events at the University of Arizona and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. She is survived by her two children, Catherine and Christopher. She had four grandchildren whom she adored, Kirsten, Parker and Keeley from Dallas, Texas and Brigid Delilah from Los Angeles, California. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Charles; by both her parents, Charles and Jean; sisters, Jane and Sheila and her son, Charles. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush St., San Francisco, CA on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was laid to rest following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA. There will be a Mass to honor and celebrate her life in Tucson, Arizona at St. Odilia's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to MCAVOY O'HARA EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







MILLER, Mary Margaret KnightsAugust 15, 1927 - May 21, 2019Mary passed away in Dallas, Texas on May 21, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, California and attended elementary and high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco. She received her undergraduate degree from Barat College and then obtained her master's degree from the University of California at Berkley. She met her husband, Charles while working as a librarian at Stanford University. She was active in many Catholic organizations, was a member of the Sacred Heart Alumni and work on many charity events while living in Tucson, Arizona where she resided with her husband and children. She traveled extensively and enjoyed many sporting events at the University of Arizona and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. She is survived by her two children, Catherine and Christopher. She had four grandchildren whom she adored, Kirsten, Parker and Keeley from Dallas, Texas and Brigid Delilah from Los Angeles, California. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Charles; by both her parents, Charles and Jean; sisters, Jane and Sheila and her son, Charles. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush St., San Francisco, CA on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was laid to rest following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA. There will be a Mass to honor and celebrate her life in Tucson, Arizona at St. Odilia's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to MCAVOY O'HARA EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 17 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations