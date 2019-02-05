GYENGE, Mary Marie resilient life began on February 5, 1926. Mary survived Polio with a BIG can-do attitude. She loved to volunteer, read, swim, golf, fish and drove her scooter like nobody's business. Mary adored her huge circle of family and friends; especially her dear sister, Martha. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alex and cherished son, John. On January 31, 2019, Mary died peacefully at home with her daughter, Alexis lovingly by her side. Her extraordinary Life Celebration is Friday, February 8, 2019 at Church of the Painted Hills at 10:00 a.m. Donations in her name can be made to the March of Dimes. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 5, 2019