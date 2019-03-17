Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Paredes VALENZUELA. View Sign

VALENZUELA, Mary Paredes 8/2/1925 - 3/7/2019 Mary winged her soul to heaven on March 7, 2019, she was 93. Preceded in death by husband, Joe Valenzuela; grandsons, Michael Moreno, Ambrose Alday; son-in-law, Dan Altemus. Survived by daughters, Norma Alday (Richard), Gloria Altemus, Irma Martinez (Richard), Aida (Jojo) Valenzuela and nine grandchildren. Born in Naco, Sonora, Mary was a Tucson resident since 1933. She attended Santa Cruz ES, Safford MS and Tucson HS. Mary became a naturalized citizen, June 1960. In addition to being a homemaker, she was involved in many community organizations. Proud member of Tucson Twenty Teens, Club Arco Iris and Benefit Sports Club auxiliary. She enjoyed sharing old family and Tucson stories from the past as she would say "El" "I remember when". They say to make many memories in your young life because later when you look back, you can live a second beautiful life. This how our MARY, MARY lived. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Margaret, Esther, Celia and Amedisys Hospice. They were true "Earth Angels". Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private grave site services the next day. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





VALENZUELA, Mary Paredes 8/2/1925 - 3/7/2019 Mary winged her soul to heaven on March 7, 2019, she was 93. Preceded in death by husband, Joe Valenzuela; grandsons, Michael Moreno, Ambrose Alday; son-in-law, Dan Altemus. Survived by daughters, Norma Alday (Richard), Gloria Altemus, Irma Martinez (Richard), Aida (Jojo) Valenzuela and nine grandchildren. Born in Naco, Sonora, Mary was a Tucson resident since 1933. She attended Santa Cruz ES, Safford MS and Tucson HS. Mary became a naturalized citizen, June 1960. In addition to being a homemaker, she was involved in many community organizations. Proud member of Tucson Twenty Teens, Club Arco Iris and Benefit Sports Club auxiliary. She enjoyed sharing old family and Tucson stories from the past as she would say "El" "I remember when". They say to make many memories in your young life because later when you look back, you can live a second beautiful life. This how our MARY, MARY lived. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Margaret, Esther, Celia and Amedisys Hospice. They were true "Earth Angels". Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private grave site services the next day. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close