Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Catalina United Methodist Church
2700 E. Speedway
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bramhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Bramhall


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Ruth Bramhall Obituary
BRAMHALL, Mary Ruth

Born September 14, 1923 in Nashville, TN to Joe Wesley Cherry and Louella Wolfenden Cherry and passed away peacefully at home October 19, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wesley G. Bramhall; sister, Margaret Cherry Robb Thomas and brother, Joe Cherry. Survived by children, James (Rita Mix) and Mary Lou Cutaia (Dave); sister, Jane Cherry Calhoun; grandchildren, Melissa Flaherty (Michael), Jessica Bramhall (Ryan McHenry), John Reuter (Tracy), Katrina Bramhall, Francesca Cutaia Miner (Bubba), David Cutaia (Heather) and Christina Cutaia-Omi (Tim); 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She always had a smile for everyone and instilled kindness in all who knew her. She was loved by all. Next to her home and family, dancing was her true love. We will miss her kindness, wit, wisdom and love. Services will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway, Tucson followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 North Dodge Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , the or a .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now