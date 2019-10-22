|
|
BRAMHALL, Mary Ruth
Born September 14, 1923 in Nashville, TN to Joe Wesley Cherry and Louella Wolfenden Cherry and passed away peacefully at home October 19, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wesley G. Bramhall; sister, Margaret Cherry Robb Thomas and brother, Joe Cherry. Survived by children, James (Rita Mix) and Mary Lou Cutaia (Dave); sister, Jane Cherry Calhoun; grandchildren, Melissa Flaherty (Michael), Jessica Bramhall (Ryan McHenry), John Reuter (Tracy), Katrina Bramhall, Francesca Cutaia Miner (Bubba), David Cutaia (Heather) and Christina Cutaia-Omi (Tim); 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She always had a smile for everyone and instilled kindness in all who knew her. She was loved by all. Next to her home and family, dancing was her true love. We will miss her kindness, wit, wisdom and love. Services will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway, Tucson followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 North Dodge Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , the or a .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019