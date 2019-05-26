Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Northminster Presbyterian Church 2450 E. Fort Lowell View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SHROPSHIRE, Mary Ruth



(Bodenheimer)



92, of Tucson went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019. A native of Forsyth County, NC and daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Bodenheimer, Mary Ruth graduated from Campbell College ('44-46) and UNC's Woman's College ('46-48) earning her teaching degree. She held certificates in 4 states prior to moving to Tucson in 1967 with her husband, Don Shropshire, whom she married in 1950. A Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary, she was also recognized for her life-long commitment to Christian education leadership and youth training, including an early mentorship with Ralston Purina founder, William H. Danforth. Mary Ruth was a supportive wife and loving mother to Melanie David (Gary) and Devin of Winston-Salem, NC; "Nana" to grandchildren, Ashley (McLain), Carrie David, Sean David and great-granddaughter, Skyla (McLain)- all of whom she shared her love for baking, sewing and making prickly pear jelly. A professional storyteller, she wrote and shared stories with school children for 30+ years and served as a founding member of Tucson's Tellers of Tales. A joyful Celebration of Mary Ruth's Life will be Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to Tellers of Tales:







SHROPSHIRE, Mary Ruth(Bodenheimer)92, of Tucson went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019. A native of Forsyth County, NC and daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Bodenheimer, Mary Ruth graduated from Campbell College ('44-46) and UNC's Woman's College ('46-48) earning her teaching degree. She held certificates in 4 states prior to moving to Tucson in 1967 with her husband, Don Shropshire, whom she married in 1950. A Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary, she was also recognized for her life-long commitment to Christian education leadership and youth training, including an early mentorship with Ralston Purina founder, William H. Danforth. Mary Ruth was a supportive wife and loving mother to Melanie David (Gary) and Devin of Winston-Salem, NC; "Nana" to grandchildren, Ashley (McLain), Carrie David, Sean David and great-granddaughter, Skyla (McLain)- all of whom she shared her love for baking, sewing and making prickly pear jelly. A professional storyteller, she wrote and shared stories with school children for 30+ years and served as a founding member of Tucson's Tellers of Tales. A joyful Celebration of Mary Ruth's Life will be Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to Tellers of Tales: http://tellersoftalestucson.com/donate/ Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close