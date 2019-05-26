SHROPSHIRE, Mary Ruth
(Bodenheimer)
92, of Tucson went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019. A native of Forsyth County, NC and daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Bodenheimer, Mary Ruth graduated from Campbell College ('44-46) and UNC's Woman's College ('46-48) earning her teaching degree. She held certificates in 4 states prior to moving to Tucson in 1967 with her husband, Don Shropshire, whom she married in 1950. A Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary, she was also recognized for her life-long commitment to Christian education leadership and youth training, including an early mentorship with Ralston Purina founder, William H. Danforth. Mary Ruth was a supportive wife and loving mother to Melanie David (Gary) and Devin of Winston-Salem, NC; "Nana" to grandchildren, Ashley (McLain), Carrie David, Sean David and great-granddaughter, Skyla (McLain)- all of whom she shared her love for baking, sewing and making prickly pear jelly. A professional storyteller, she wrote and shared stories with school children for 30+ years and served as a founding member of Tucson's Tellers of Tales. A joyful Celebration of Mary Ruth's Life will be Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to Tellers of Tales: http://tellersoftalestucson.com/donate/ Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019